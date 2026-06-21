Margaret Cho: Choligarchy

Comedian. Actor. Musician. Advocate. Entrepreneur. Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee. When hasn’t Margaret Cho’s strong voice been part of our consciousness? It feels like she has always been here, like a friend you can always count on, lighting the path for other women, other members of underrepresented groups, other performers, to follow.

Margaret staunchly supports the causes that are important to her: anti-racism, anti-bullying, gay rights, all while fulfilling her successful creative side with a legendary stand up career that has yielded 10-plus comedy tours. Her recent television & movie roles include “Erin” in HULU’s smash Fire Island, guest starring on the Ryan Murphy hit Doctor Odyssey, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Hacks (HBO Max) and two Netflix is a Joke comedy specials including Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution. Margaret’s latest film, All That We Love, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, earning Margaret rave reviews, and she is set to star as “Wasp,” one of the “Gray Sisters” in Season 2 of Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians as well as in Gregg Araki’s movie thriller I Want Your Sex.

Margaret, who Vogue magazine named one of the 9 best female comedians of all time, alongside Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner and Wanda Sykes, appreciates where she finds herself right now. “I think comedians in general, we get better as we get older, and we kind of get more observant, and more astute in those observations."

Thankfully, Margaret has more stories to tell, and her production company, Animal Family Productions, has multiple scripted shows in development.

Mature content. May not be suitable for children.