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Marek Bennett: Comics in World History and Cultures

Marek Bennett: Comics in World History and Cultures

Marek Bennett presents a whirlwind survey of comics from around the world and throughout history, with special attention to what these vibrant narratives tell (and show) us about the people and periods that created them. Bennett engages and involves the audience in an interactive discussion of several sample comics representing cultures such as Ancient Rome, Medieval Europe, the Ancient Maya, Feudal and modern Japan, the United States in the early 20th century, and Nazi Germany during World War II. The program explores the various ways of creating and reading comics from around the world, and what these techniques tell us about the cultures in which they occur.

Dublin Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Humanities
603-224-4071
development@nhhumanities.org
https://www.nhhumanities.org/

Artist Group Info

Marek Bennett
https://marekbennett.com/
Dublin Public Library
1114 Main Street
Dublin, New Hampshire 03444
6035638658
info@dplnh.org
https://www.dplnh.org/

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