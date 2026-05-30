Making Your Own Watercolor Paint with Larry Frates
Making Your Own Watercolor Paint with Larry Frates
Brought to you by Nature Inspires Art with Larry Frates, this workshop will focus on making your own watercolor paints using all natural pigments. Participants will use a hands-on process of mixing, mulling and making color blocks for use in the future. Each participant will leave with a basic watercolor set. The importance of Natural Earth Pigments in your studio will also be discussed.
Ages: Adults (16+)
Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.
Cost: $10 for Members/$25 Non-Members