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Main Street Unwrapped

Main Street Unwrapped

Join Santa and the Downtown Nashua Association as we celebrate the official unveiling of decorated business windows along Main Street, transforming the district into a walkable holiday showcase filled with creativity, charm, and seasonal spirit.

Downtown Nashua Association
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown Nashua Association
603-883-5700
support@downtownnashua.org
www.downtownnashua.org

Artist Group Info

Santa
elaina.bedio@gmail.com
Downtown Nashua Association
Main Street
Nashua, New Hampshire 03064
603-883-5700
support@downtownnashua.org
https://downtownnashua.org/winter-stroll/

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