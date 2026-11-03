Main Street Unwrapped
Main Street Unwrapped
Join Santa and the Downtown Nashua Association as we celebrate the official unveiling of decorated business windows along Main Street, transforming the district into a walkable holiday showcase filled with creativity, charm, and seasonal spirit.
Downtown Nashua Association
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Nashua Association
603-883-5700
support@downtownnashua.org
Artist Group Info
Santa
elaina.bedio@gmail.com
Downtown Nashua Association
Main StreetNashua, New Hampshire 03064
603-883-5700
support@downtownnashua.org