Main Street Monster Mash and Howl-O-Ween

Main Street Monster Mash is Downtown Nashua’s community trick-or-treat event, welcoming families for an afternoon of Halloween fun right on Main Street.

During the event, Main Street is filled with costumed families visiting participating businesses for trick-or-treating in a safe, walkable environment. Storefronts become part of the experience, with many businesses decorating, dressing up, and engaging directly with the community. A curated spooky soundtrack plays throughout the district, creating a cohesive and immersive atmosphere that brings the entire street to life.

In addition to trick-or-treating, the afternoon features a variety of entertainment and interactive elements designed to make the experience feel special and memorable. In 2025, attendees enjoyed a surprise live performance from ActorSingers, adding an unexpected and energetic moment to the day. The event also introduced the Howl-O-Ween Parade, presented by the Humane Society for Greater Nashua, where four-legged participants showed off their costumes and competed for prizes. This addition quickly became a crowd favorite and added another layer of fun for both participants and spectators.

https://downtownnashua.org/main-street-monster-mash/