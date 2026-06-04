Come join us for the 47th Annual Loon Festival at the Loon Center in Moultonborough,NH on Saturday, July 18 from 10am - 2pm. There will be fun for the whole family, including balloon creations, face painting, live animals and loon facts trivia that might earn you some throws at the dunk tank! There will also be slideshows presented by Loon Center biologists.

The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will have a Discovery Table full of interesting wildlife artifacts you can get your hands on, and will present some live animals to learn about. The NH Lakes Association will have a display where you can learn about lakes and plants. Jane’s balloon creations are not to be missed!

