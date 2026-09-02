LOOKS Campaign Premiere - Oral Health as the Ground Under Appearance

On 1 December 2026 the LOOKS campaign opens with a free online meeting, 12:00 to 14:00 Eastern (18:00 to 20:00 CET), open to everyone, with no registration.

LOOKS is a documentary project about how much a face decides before anyone has said a word. It refuses both of the standard answers - that looks are everything, and that looks do not matter at all - and looks instead at what a face is actually built from.

Its factual ground is oral health, and that choice is deliberate. How a bite develops, what it does to breathing, posture and the growth of a face - almost none of that reaches people outside a dental chair.

The opening meeting presents the project, its educational mission and the material it makes public. The campaign includes a feature documentary and an online series, alongside a free educational section open to all readers.

Produced by Pawel Lipka, whose earlier work includes animation for The Garfield Show and visual effects for the feature film Suicide Room. https://looksphilosophy.com/education