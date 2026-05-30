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Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Longest Day 5K June 20th 2026

Longest Day 5K June 20th 2026

Please register online! We will have in-person registration on June 20th, but please come early so you can confirm your spot! Water and donuts will be provided to all partipants thanks to our sponsors! Parking will be at JK Adams and the 5K will start near the farm shed. The course will be different from 2025, using both hiking and mountain biking trails. All abilities are welcome to join! Plan to be ready before the 9AM START.

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3626261-0?pid=10413
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3626261-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Sat, 20 Jun 2026 09:00 - Sat, 20 Jun 2026 12:00

Venue Details: JK Adams, 1430 Vermont 30, Dorset, Vermont, 05251, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers

Price:
General Admission: USD 30.00

JK Adams
$30.00
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Town of Dorset
8026815567
hikedorset@gmail.com
JK Adams
1430 Vermont 30
Dorset, Vermont 05251

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