Live Music with the Library: Krimson Krew
Live Music with the Library: Krimson Krew
This is a free, outdoor concert. Krimson Krewe is a funky Mardi Gras New Orleans second line jazz band! They dive deep into the NOLA non-traditional songbook searching for those lost and forgotten musical nuggets. Come see this Krimson Krewe concert and your soul will shake, and you will leave loving the world more than you did when you entered!
Bicentennial Square
Free
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Public Library
Artist Group Info
Krimson Krew
Bicentennial Square
Odd Fellows RdConcord, New Hampshire 03301