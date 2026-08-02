© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Live Music with the Library: Krimson Krew

Live Music with the Library: Krimson Krew

This is a free, outdoor concert. Krimson Krewe is a funky Mardi Gras New Orleans second line jazz band! They dive deep into the NOLA non-traditional songbook searching for those lost and forgotten musical nuggets. Come see this Krimson Krewe concert and your soul will shake, and you will leave loving the world more than you did when you entered!

Bicentennial Square
Free
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Concord Public Library
www.concordpubliclibrary.net

Artist Group Info

Krimson Krew
Bicentennial Square
Odd Fellows Rd
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.