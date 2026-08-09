Little Pines Market Fall/Winter Children’s Consignment Sale

Little Pines Market’s inaugural Fall/Winter Children’s Consignment Sale is coming to Geneva Point Center in Moultonborough November 6–8. Shop quality children’s clothing, shoes, toys, books, baby gear, winter essentials, sports equipment and more from Lakes Region families—all organized by size and category.

Want to sell? Sign up as a consignor, set your own prices and turn your family’s outgrown items into extra cash.

Admission is free during public shopping hours: Friday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and Sunday’s half-price sale, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.