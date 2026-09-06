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Little Black Dress Night with Live Music by Jonathan Sarty!

Little Black Dress Night with Live Music by Jonathan Sarty!

The Kalled Gallery invites you to don your special outfit and come play with us! Try on exquisite jewelry while enjoying bubbly, hors d' oeuvres and live music with Jonathan Sarty! Event starts at 3pm, live music starts at 4pm.

The Kalled Gallery
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Kalled Gallery
6035693994
kalledgallery@kalledjewelrystudio.com
www.kalledjewelrystudio.com
The Kalled Gallery
33 North Main St
WOLFEBORO, New Hampshire 03894
6035693994
kalledgallery@kalledjewelrystudio.com
https://www.kalledjewelrystudio.com/

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