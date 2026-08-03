Lindsay and Her Puppet Pals
Lindsay and Her Puppet Pals
Lindsay & Her Puppets will entertain with a brand new show! Lindsay’s comedic animation and timing, high energy, and uncanny knack for silly voices electrifies young crowds. She believes the visual and interactive nature of puppetry can access the imaginations of even the youngest children.
The Etna Library has hosted Lindsay the past two summers and everyone has had a blast - mark your calendars, now! Free and open to the public.
Trumbull Hall/Costello Field
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
Artist Group Info
etna.library@hanovernh.org
Trumbull Hall/Costello Field
195 Etna RoadEtna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org