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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Lindsay and Her Puppet Pals

Lindsay and Her Puppet Pals

Lindsay & Her Puppets will entertain with a brand new show! Lindsay’s comedic animation and timing, high energy, and uncanny knack for silly voices electrifies young crowds. She believes the visual and interactive nature of puppetry can access the imaginations of even the youngest children.

The Etna Library has hosted Lindsay the past two summers and everyone has had a blast - mark your calendars, now! Free and open to the public.

Trumbull Hall/Costello Field
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

etna.library@hanovernh.org
Trumbull Hall/Costello Field
195 Etna Road
Etna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

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