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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

'Light Flow: Midlife. Unfiltered.'

'Light Flow: Midlife. Unfiltered.'

Couch to Mic presents a wildly honest, funny, and multi-genre evening of storytelling, performance, and art about the chaos, humor, and humanity unfolding inside our heads.
Featuring dance performance artist Sara Juli alongside theater makers, comedians, and storytellers Sandi Kaddy, Erin LaPlante, Krista Haapala, Dr. Sonjia Nelson, Steph Lazenby, and Molly Meng.
Recommended for ages 18+/

Players Ring
$20 in advance; $22 at the door
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Players Ring
603-436-8123
info@playersring.ort
www.playersring.org
Players Ring
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8123
info@playersring.org
https://www.playersring.org/

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