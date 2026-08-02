Liberty House's 12th Annual Veterans Day Breakfast

On November 7th, Liberty House, the veteran services program of CCNH, will be hosting their 12th Annual Veterans Day Breakfast, at LaBelle Winery in Derry, NH. The breakfast serves as their premier fundraiser event, raising critical funds for Liberty House’s work helping homeless and struggling veterans by connecting them to available resources and providing safe, substance-free transitional housing. Attended by veterans, business leaders, and community change makers, this event features a glimpse into the program’s work as you hear from Liberty House’s Executive Director and residents.

To learn more and register visit: www.libertyhousenh.org/vdb or call 603-669-0761

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for this annual sell-out event – bound to offer great publicity while supporting a wonderful cause! To learn more contact Karisma at karisma@libertyhousenh.org or Kerry at kgerossie@nh-cc.org.