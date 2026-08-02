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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Liberty House's 12th Annual Veterans Day Breakfast

Liberty House's 12th Annual Veterans Day Breakfast

On November 7th, Liberty House, the veteran services program of CCNH, will be hosting their 12th Annual Veterans Day Breakfast, at LaBelle Winery in Derry, NH. The breakfast serves as their premier fundraiser event, raising critical funds for Liberty House’s work helping homeless and struggling veterans by connecting them to available resources and providing safe, substance-free transitional housing. Attended by veterans, business leaders, and community change makers, this event features a glimpse into the program’s work as you hear from Liberty House’s Executive Director and residents.

To learn more and register visit: www.libertyhousenh.org/vdb or call 603-669-0761

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for this annual sell-out event – bound to offer great publicity while supporting a wonderful cause! To learn more contact Karisma at karisma@libertyhousenh.org or Kerry at kgerossie@nh-cc.org.

LaBelle Winery Derry Event Center
$40-$750
08:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liberty House, veteran services program of CCNH
603-669-0761
ashley@libertyhousenh.org
www.libertyhousenh.org
LaBelle Winery Derry Event Center
14 NH-111
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
(603) 672-9898
Erin@experiencelabelle.com
https://labellewinery.com/weddings-events/corporate-non-profit-events/

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