Let's Talk Nature | Wildlife Corridors: Why Connectivity Matters

What happens when wildlife can no longer move freely across the landscape?

From roads and development to changing land use, the places wildlife depend on are becoming increasingly fragmented. Across the Rocky Mountains, conservationists are taking on this challenge through an ambitious effort to reconnect habitat from Yellowstone to Canada’s Yukon Territory.

For this Let’s Talk Nature, we’ll explore the idea of wildlife corridors and the role they play in helping animals move, find food, reproduce, and adapt to a changing landscape. We’ll look at the Yellowstone-to-Yukon effort, including wildlife crossings, protected lands, and partnerships with landowners and communities, and discuss what makes landscape-scale conservation possible.

But the conversation doesn’t stop in the Rockies. What does habitat connectivity look like here in New Hampshire? How do roads, development, and land fragmentation affect wildlife in our own communities? And what can we do to keep the landscapes around us connected?

Join us for this month's Let's Talk Nature discussion as we explore wildlife corridors and why connectivity matters. Come listen, share your perspective, and join the conversation about thinking bigger when it comes to protecting wildlife and the places they call home.

At each “Let’s Talk Nature” gathering, we share a short article and supplemental materials in advance and come together for an informal, welcoming discussion. Each session stands on its own, and everyone is welcome. No expertise needed. Bring your curiosity and a willingness to listen and share. Drinks and cookies provided.

Read this session’s article at NewfoundLake.org/events