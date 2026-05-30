Let's Talk Nature: Pollinators and Human Health

Join us for a community conversation exploring how pollinators impact human health and well-being. New research from Nepal has found that wild pollinators contribute more than 20% of key vitamins in local diets and support nearly half of farmers’ income. The findings show something powerful — caring for nature strengthens nutrition, economic stability, and helps communities thrive.

Together, we’ll explore what this research means globally and here at home. How connected are our own health and livelihoods to the ecosystems around us? What simple actions, such as planting wildflowers or reducing pesticide use, can make a real difference?

At each “Let’s Talk Nature” gathering, we share a short article in advance and come together for an informal, welcoming discussion. Each session stands on its own, and everyone is welcome.

No expertise needed. Bring your curiosity and a willingness to listen and share. Drinks and cookies provided.