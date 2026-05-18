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Let it Slide Lucky #13

Let it Slide Lucky #13

The most hilarious and bawdy competition of slideshow-based improv is back!

Join hosts Elizabeth and Mike as they roast and toast local presenters who will improvise completely-made-up presentations in styles like "wedding toast," "true crime podcast," or "mansplaining." They'll use the deviously random slides provided by the Let it Slide team.

Audience members vote with their pockets to reward the most impressive (or most impressively bad) presenters, all competing for the Let it Slide trophy!

Nova arts
$25
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Making Community Connections Charter School
Nova arts
48 Emerald st
Keene , New Hampshire 03431
streer.team@novaarts.org
https://www.novaarts.org/

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