Let it Slide Lucky #13

The most hilarious and bawdy competition of slideshow-based improv is back!

Join hosts Elizabeth and Mike as they roast and toast local presenters who will improvise completely-made-up presentations in styles like "wedding toast," "true crime podcast," or "mansplaining." They'll use the deviously random slides provided by the Let it Slide team.

Audience members vote with their pockets to reward the most impressive (or most impressively bad) presenters, all competing for the Let it Slide trophy!

