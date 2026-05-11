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Let Freedom Ring!

Let Freedom Ring!

Join the Merrimack Valley Ringers as they celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence! MVR is an auditioned, advanced handbell choir that has been together for 23 seasons, playing a wide variety of music on five octaves of English handbells, and six octaves of handchimes . Our concert celebrates America's founding and its history with a variety of musical selections including “The All-American Hometown Band”, which is reminiscent of traditional 4th of July celebrations in cities and towns throughout the country, Sondra Tucker’s stirring arrangement of “We Shall Overcome”, and of course, “The Stars and Stripes Forever”! Hear handbells played like you’ve never heard them before!

South Church
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Merrimack Valley Ringers
https://mvringers.org/
South Church
73 Court Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-4762
http://www.southchurch-uu.org/contact/

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