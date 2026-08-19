Legends and Truths of New England's Wolves
Legends and Truths of New England's Wolves
Once upon a time, New England was home to Canis lupus, the gray wolf, who trotted from hillside to valley and howled through the seasons.
Discover how this wild canine survived, what forces lead to its extinction from the New England landscape, and how the stories and myths we tell about this creature continue to influence our perception of it today.
With writer, naturalist, and educator Susie Spikol.
Trumbull Hall
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
Artist Group Info
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
Trumbull Hall
195 Etna RoadEtna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org