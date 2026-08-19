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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Legends and Truths of New England's Wolves

Legends and Truths of New England's Wolves

Once upon a time, New England was home to Canis lupus, the gray wolf, who trotted from hillside to valley and howled through the seasons.

Discover how this wild canine survived, what forces lead to its extinction from the New England landscape, and how the stories and myths we tell about this creature continue to influence our perception of it today.

With writer, naturalist, and educator Susie Spikol.

Trumbull Hall
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
Trumbull Hall
195 Etna Road
Etna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

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