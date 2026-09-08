Lecture: New Hampshire and Belleau Wood: World War I Soldiers and Pilgrimages after the War
Lecture: New Hampshire and Belleau Wood: World War I Soldiers and Pilgrimages after the War
Heather Warfield of Antioch University focuses on the intersection of history and psychology as she studies the therapeutic impact of pilgrimages in dealing with trauma. In this talk, she explores Belleau Wood, where U.S. Marines halted the German Spring Offensive of 1918 but at great cost. Warfield discusses New Hampshire connections to this battle, ranging from soldiers who fought there to the pilgrimages of veterans and families after the war.
New Hampshire Historical Society
Admission is free for Society members, $10 for nonmembers. No registration required.
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New Hampshire Historical Society
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
New Hampshire Historical Society
30 Park StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org