Lecture: Invisible Monuments: Tribute, Memory, and the Summoning of the Past

We live in an era of monument building, yet we don’t look at most of the monuments and memorials around us. Think of all the mute memorials you may pass in a week that are unseen, a blurred background to your daily commute. So much narrative left out in the weather, so much storytelling that has lost its way. In this talk, author Howard Mansfield shares the call and response of monuments, the back and forth between past and present, which he explores in his latest book. Copies of Mansfield’s book will be available for sale and signing at the event.