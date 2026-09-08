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2026 State Primary Results

Lecture: Black Abolitionists: The Courage to Stand Up and Speak Out

Lecture: Black Abolitionists: The Courage to Stand Up and Speak Out

Black abolitionists displayed amazing courage in advocating for the end of slavery in 19th-century America, often putting their own lives and freedom at risk. Yet, their stories are seldom remembered. Award-winning journalist Gail Braccidiferro MacDonald explores this history in her new book, Abolitionists of the Northeast. In this talk, MacDonald will focus on four Black figures from New Hampshire: Julia Williams Garnet, Ona Marie Judge, Prince Whipple, and Harriet Wilson. Copies of MacDonald’s book will be available for sale and signing at the event.

New Hampshire Historical Society
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

New Hampshire Historical Society
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
https://www.nhhistory.org/
New Hampshire Historical Society
30 Park Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
https://www.nhhistory.org/Visit/Programs-Events-Calendar

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