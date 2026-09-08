Lecture: Black Abolitionists: The Courage to Stand Up and Speak Out

Black abolitionists displayed amazing courage in advocating for the end of slavery in 19th-century America, often putting their own lives and freedom at risk. Yet, their stories are seldom remembered. Award-winning journalist Gail Braccidiferro MacDonald explores this history in her new book, Abolitionists of the Northeast. In this talk, MacDonald will focus on four Black figures from New Hampshire: Julia Williams Garnet, Ona Marie Judge, Prince Whipple, and Harriet Wilson. Copies of MacDonald’s book will be available for sale and signing at the event.