Lecture: All Manner of Evil: An Introduction to the Real H. H. Holmes

Born and bred in rural Gilmanton, New Hampshire, H.H. Holmes became one of the 19th-century’s most ruthless killers. He was a handsome charmer who skillfully made a place for himself among polite society while hiding an ugly secret of fraud, theft, and ultimately murder in a crime spree that ranged from Texas to Toronto. New Hampshire native and local author Averee Kelly Clark unmasks H.H. Holmes in this talk about his life, which she explored for her most recent book, a novel that follows the story of the investigations into Holmes and his sensational trial. Copies of Clark’s book will be available for sale and signing at the event.