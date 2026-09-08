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Lecture: All Manner of Evil: An Introduction to the Real H. H. Holmes

Lecture: All Manner of Evil: An Introduction to the Real H. H. Holmes

Born and bred in rural Gilmanton, New Hampshire, H.H. Holmes became one of the 19th-century’s most ruthless killers. He was a handsome charmer who skillfully made a place for himself among polite society while hiding an ugly secret of fraud, theft, and ultimately murder in a crime spree that ranged from Texas to Toronto. New Hampshire native and local author Averee Kelly Clark unmasks H.H. Holmes in this talk about his life, which she explored for her most recent book, a novel that follows the story of the investigations into Holmes and his sensational trial. Copies of Clark’s book will be available for sale and signing at the event.

New Hampshire Historical Society
$10 for nonmembers.
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Historical Society
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
https://www.nhhistory.org/

Artist Group Info

sbooth@nhhistory.org
New Hampshire Historical Society
30 Park Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
https://www.nhhistory.org/Visit/Programs-Events-Calendar

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