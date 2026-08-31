© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Learn to Knit: A Simple Beanie Hat!

Learn to Knit: A Simple Beanie Hat!

Learn the basics of knitting in a relaxed, welcoming setting with instructor Suzanne Morgan! You're welcome to bring your own supplies or to use supplies that will be provided. The lesson will involve learning to knit a simple beanie hat, and this workshop is best suited for adults and older teens.

The workshop is free but space is limited, so please register if interested and able to commit to the date and time. Please feel welcome to contact the Arts Council of Tamworth with any questions at executive.director@artscounciltamworth.org or 603-584-2712.

This workshop is co-hosted by the Tamworth History Center and the Arts Council of Tamworth.

Tamworth History Center
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
ArtsTamworth.org

Artist Group Info

Suzanne Morgan
Tamworth History Center
25 Great Hill Road
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
info@tamworthhistorycenter.org
https://www.tamworthhistorycenter.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.