Learn to Knit: A Simple Beanie Hat!

Learn the basics of knitting in a relaxed, welcoming setting with instructor Suzanne Morgan! You're welcome to bring your own supplies or to use supplies that will be provided. The lesson will involve learning to knit a simple beanie hat, and this workshop is best suited for adults and older teens.

The workshop is free but space is limited, so please register if interested and able to commit to the date and time. Please feel welcome to contact the Arts Council of Tamworth with any questions at executive.director@artscounciltamworth.org or 603-584-2712.

This workshop is co-hosted by the Tamworth History Center and the Arts Council of Tamworth.