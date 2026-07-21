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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

League of NH Craftsmen 93rd Annual Craftsmen's Fair

League of NH Craftsmen 93rd Annual Craftsmen's Fair

The 2026 Annual Craftsmen's Fair promises to be another year filled with amazing, inspired art and joyous interactions including many demonstrations and hands-on activities for all ages. The Annual Craftsmen's Fair is the largest fundraising activity for the League each year, allowing us to provide arts advocacy and educational opportunities for our members and the public year-round. Your ticket to this event helps us to create mentorship programs, offer small business education and master classes to our members, and coordinate artist-in-residence opportunities. We hope your visit to the Fair provides lasting memories, and a sense of connection to one of the most iconic arts organizations in New Hampshire!

Tickets are available for purchase at the gate each day. Purchasing tickets online in advance means a lower price and faster entry when you arrive. Free parking. No pets are allowed on the Fairgrounds.

Mount Sunapee Resort
$18 single day admission online, $20 single day admission at the gate. Youth 16 years and younger admitted free.
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

League of NH Craftsmen
6032243375
info@nhcrafts.org
https://nhcrafts.org/
Mount Sunapee Resort
1398 Route 103
Newbury, New Hampshire 03255
(603) 224-3375
infor@nhcrafts.org
https://nhcrafts.org/annual-craftsmens-fair/

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