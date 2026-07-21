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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Larry Fleet

Larry Fleet

Raised on faith, family and working hard, Larry Fleet’s honest and relatable lyrics are based on a life worth living. With a deep, soulful voice, the platinum singer/songwriter, (he co-wrote Morgan Wallen and Eric Church’s #1 single, “Man Made A Bar”), has a new self produced album out, Another Year Older, and is selling out shows in the US and across the world.

The Colonial Theatre- Keene
$35-$55
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre- Keene
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://thecolonial.org/event/black-violin-full-circle-tour/

Artist Group Info

Larry Fleet
https://www.larryfleet.com/
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
95 Main Street
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://thecolonial.org/event/black-violin-full-circle-tour/

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