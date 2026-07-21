Larry Fleet
Larry Fleet
Raised on faith, family and working hard, Larry Fleet’s honest and relatable lyrics are based on a life worth living. With a deep, soulful voice, the platinum singer/songwriter, (he co-wrote Morgan Wallen and Eric Church’s #1 single, “Man Made A Bar”), has a new self produced album out, Another Year Older, and is selling out shows in the US and across the world.
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
$35-$55
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
Artist Group Info
Larry Fleet
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
95 Main StreetKeene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org