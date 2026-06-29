Lancaster Acoustic Fest

An afternoon of acoustic music in Lancaster's Centennial Park, starting at 1:15 pm. Organized by Rockin' the Park.

• 1:15 Nathan Wells – melodic, emotional folk pop. Wells was the lead singer, guitarist, and keyboard player of acclaimed indie pop band Epic Season and plays the same role in his current group Winifred.

• 2:15 The Barnyard Incident – from folk to Celtic to rock, with blues, jazz, and bluegrass thrown in, played on upright bass, fiddle, mandolin, acoustic guitar, percussion, and upbeat, lilting lead vocals. BYI has a unique sound rooted in Americana and plays "music that's good for you."

• 3:30 August First – a New England music festival favorite, August First is a "Blues-Grassicana" project with a unique take on stringed music through originals and covers. Featuring mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, tenor guitar, banjolele, cello, upright bass, and soulful lead vocals.

Sponsored by the Noyes Fund, The Community Builder's Hub, Garland Mill, The Granite Grind, Passumpsic Bank, and Small Town Loud