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Laconia Golf Classic - Presented by Daniels Electric Corporation

Laconia Golf Classic - Presented by Daniels Electric Corporation

Save the date for our 2026 Tournament on Monday, August 31, 2026, from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Register to play or become a sponsor now, at: https://birdease.com/LaconiaGolfClassic

As a regional health system and Central New Hampshire’s choice for comprehensive health care, our mission continues to guide us as we work to ensure patients receive expert care during a critical time in their families' lives.

Start Time: 11:00 AM Registration & Welcome BBQ Shotgun Start: 12:00 PM Wrap-Up Reception: 4:30 PM Awards & Closing Remarks: 5:00 PM

Laconia, NH
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Concord Hospital Trust
603-415-6624
chtrustevent@crhc.org
https://giveto.concordhospital.org/
Laconia, NH

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