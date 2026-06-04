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Kittery Community Market | Sunday, June 7th | 10-2 PM

Kittery Community Market | Sunday, June 7th | 10-2 PM

Opening Day - Kittery Community Market

Sunday, June 7th
10 AM - 2 PM
10 Shapleigh Rd, Kittery, ME (Post Office Square - in front of Blue Mermaid and Tributary Brewing Co.)

Celebrate the start of the 2026 season with 40 fantastic vendors, live entertainment, and all the local flavor you've been craving!

Live Music: Cory Malm
Kid's Activity: Market Scavenger Hunt

Shop Local:
Find produce, meat, eggs, seafood, flowers, plants, seedlings, baked goods, prepared foods, handmade artisan crafts, knife and tool sharpening, and gluten-free and vegan options.

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:
Maine Harvest Bucks
Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week!
Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth; receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit!
Bumper Crop

Make a day of it: Brunch at Blue Mermaid, market stroll, and a refreshing beer from Tributary Brewing Co-it's a community celebration every Sunday!

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:
Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl's Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye

Follow @kitterymarket | kitterycommunitymarket.com

URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3516556-0?pid=10413
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3516556-2?pid=10413
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3516556-3?pid=10413

Category: Community | Markets

Date and Time: 7th June 2026 at 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Venue details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States

Kittery Community Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kittery Community Market
Kittery Community Market
10 Shapleigh Road
Kittery, Maine 03904

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