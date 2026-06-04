Kittery Community Market | Sunday, June 21st | 10-2 PM

Kittery Community Market - Sunday, June 21st

Celebrate Father's Day by treating Dad to a morning at the market! Whether he's into fresh seafood, savory sauces, handcrafted goods, or live music, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Sunday, June 21st

10 AM - 2 PM

10 Shapleigh Rd, Kittery, ME

Live Music: Rustfeather Duo

Kid's Activity: Market Scavenger Hunt

Shop 35+ Local Vendors:

Find produce, meat, eggs, seafood, flowers, plants, seedlings, baked goods, prepared foods, handmade artisan crafts, gluten-free and vegan options-and knife and tool sharpening every week.

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:

Maine Harvest Bucks

Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week!

Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth; receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit!

Bumper Crop

Make a day of it: Brunch at Blue Mermaid, market stroll, and a refreshing beer from Tributary Brewing Co-it's a community celebration every Sunday!

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:

Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl's Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye

Follow @kitterymarket | kitterycommunitymarket.com

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3516569-0?pid=10413

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3516569-2?pid=10413

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3516569-3?pid=10413

Category: Community | Markets

Date and Time: 21st June 2026 at 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Venue details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States