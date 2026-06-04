Kittery Community Market | Sunday, June 21st | 10-2 PM
Kittery Community Market | Sunday, June 21st | 10-2 PM
Kittery Community Market - Sunday, June 21st
Celebrate Father's Day by treating Dad to a morning at the market! Whether he's into fresh seafood, savory sauces, handcrafted goods, or live music, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Sunday, June 21st
10 AM - 2 PM
10 Shapleigh Rd, Kittery, ME
Live Music: Rustfeather Duo
Kid's Activity: Market Scavenger Hunt
Shop 35+ Local Vendors:
Find produce, meat, eggs, seafood, flowers, plants, seedlings, baked goods, prepared foods, handmade artisan crafts, gluten-free and vegan options-and knife and tool sharpening every week.
We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:
Maine Harvest Bucks
Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week!
Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth; receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit!
Bumper Crop
Make a day of it: Brunch at Blue Mermaid, market stroll, and a refreshing beer from Tributary Brewing Co-it's a community celebration every Sunday!
Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.
Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:
Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl's Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye
Follow @kitterymarket | kitterycommunitymarket.com
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3516569-0?pid=10413
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3516569-2?pid=10413
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3516569-3?pid=10413
Category: Community | Markets
Date and Time: 21st June 2026 at 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Venue details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States