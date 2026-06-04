Kittery Community Market | Sunday, June 14th | 10-2 PM

Kittery Community Market - Sunday, June 14th

The sunshine continues, and so does the magic! Join us for another lively Sunday filled with farm-fresh goods, great tunes, and local charm. Whether you're stocking up for the week or bringing the kids for some fun, this market is made for making memories.

Sunday, June 14th

10 AM - 2 PM

10 Shapleigh Rd, Kittery, ME (Post Office Square - in front of Blue Mermaid and Tributary Brewing Co.)

Live Music: Gus and Jean

Kid's Activity: Market Scavenger Hunt

Shop 35+ Local Vendors:

Find produce, meat, eggs, seafood, flowers, plants, seedlings, baked goods, prepared foods, handmade artisan crafts, gluten-free and vegan options-and knife and tool sharpening every week.

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:

Maine Harvest Bucks

Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week!

Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth; receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit!

Bumper Crop

Make a day of it: Brunch at Blue Mermaid, market stroll, and a refreshing beer from Tributary Brewing Co-it's a community celebration every Sunday!

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:

Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl's Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye

Follow @kitterymarket | kitterycommunitymarket.com

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3516560-0?pid=10413

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3516560-2?pid=10413

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3516560-3?pid=10413

Category: Community | Markets

Date and Time: 14th June 2026 at 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Venue details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States