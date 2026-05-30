Kittery Community Market | Sunday, July 19th| 10-2 PM

Sunday, July 19th

10 AM - 2 PM

10 Shapleigh Rd, Kittery, ME (Post Office Square - in front of Blue Mermaid and Tributary Brewing Co.)

Mid-July is one of the sweetest times of the season, and the market is the place to be for fresh local food, handmade goods, and live music by Josh and Tom. Come enjoy the vibrant summer atmosphere, connect with your community, and fill your bags with some of the best local flavors and finds of the season.

Live Music: Josh and Tom of Roots, Rhythym and Dub

Kid’s Activity: Market Scavenger Hunt

Shop Local:

Find produce, meat, eggs, seafood, flowers, plants, seedlings, baked goods, prepared foods, handmade artisan crafts, knife and tool sharpening, and gluten-free and vegan options.

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:

Maine Harvest Bucks

Kid’s PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week!

Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth; receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit!

Bumper Crop

Make a day of it: Brunch at Blue Mermaid, market stroll, and a refreshing beer from Tributary Brewing Co, it’s a community celebration every Sunday!

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:

Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl’s Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye

Follow @kitterymarket | kitterycommunitymarket.com

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3617508-0?pid=10413

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3617508-2?pid=10413

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3617508-3?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Sun, 19 Jul 2026 10:00 - Sun, 19 Jul 2026 14:00

Venue Details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States

Category: Community | Markets