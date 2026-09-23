Kingswood Theater presents Peter Pan

Kingswood Theater is proud to present Peter Pan, at the Kingswood Arts Center. Peter Pan features a full pit orchestra and professional flying effects provided by ZFX. Kingswood is excited to present four performances at the Kingswood Arts Center: Friday, November 20th at 7:00pm; Saturday, November 21st at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; and Sunday, November 22nd at 2:00pm.