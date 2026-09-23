Kingswood Theater presents Peter Pan
Kingswood Theater presents Peter Pan
Kingswood Theater is proud to present Peter Pan, at the Kingswood Arts Center. Peter Pan features a full pit orchestra and professional flying effects provided by ZFX. Kingswood is excited to present four performances at the Kingswood Arts Center: Friday, November 20th at 7:00pm; Saturday, November 21st at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; and Sunday, November 22nd at 2:00pm.
Kingswood Arts Center
$8 - $18. Tickets are available online at kingswoodtheater.org, as well as at the door. $18 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for Preschool or younger.
02:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kingswood Theater
603-832-8250
sgiessler@sau49nh.gov
Artist Group Info
Scott Giessler
sgiessler@sau49nh.gov
Kingswood Arts Center
396 South Main StreetWolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894
603.834.8834
info@northeasternballet.org