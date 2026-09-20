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Kingswood Theater presents Peter Pan

Kingswood Theater presents Peter Pan

Kingswood Theater is proud to present Peter Pan, at the Kingswood Arts Center. Peter Pan features a full pit orchestra and professional flying effects provided by ZFX. Kingswood is excited to present four performances at the Kingswood Arts Center: Friday, November 20th at 7:00pm; Saturday, November 21st at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; and Sunday, November 22nd at 2:00pm.

Kingswood Arts Center
$8 - $18. Tickets are available online at kingswoodtheater.org, as well as at the door. $18 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for Preschool or younger.
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kingswood Theater
603-832-8250
sgiessler@sau49nh.gov
https://sites.google.com/a/govwentworth.k12.nh.us/kingswoodtheater/?pli=1&authuser=0

Artist Group Info

Scott Giessler
sgiessler@sau49nh.gov
https://kingswoodtheater.org
Kingswood Arts Center
396 South Main Street
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894
603.834.8834
info@northeasternballet.org
https://www.facebook.com/northeasternballettheatre

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