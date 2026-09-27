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Kids Night Out

Kids Night Out

Dimly-lit restaurants and talking about school? Boooring. How about a night time hangout with your friends (while making some new ones) at NECCA instead? With games, art, a movie, and of course plenty of circus, a night at NECCA is like going to that friend’s house who has all the cool stuff, except the cool stuff is an Olympic trampoline and foam pit. Spend all your time at your favorite activity, or try them all! Each student is able to move about the trapezium at their own pace to make the most of their night out. Ages 5 -17

New England Center for Circus Arts
$30-$80
05:00 PM - 09:15 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New England Center for Circus Arts
8022549780
info@necenterforcircusarts.org
https://necenterforcircusarts.org/
New England Center for Circus Arts
10 Town Crier Dr
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
8022549780
info@necenterforcircusarts.com
https://necenterforcircusarts.org/

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