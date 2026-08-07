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Kids Market at the Hopkinton State Fair

Kids Market at the Hopkinton State Fair

Kids set up their own booth, sell their products or services, keep what they earn, and gain valuable skills in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, customer service, and more. Whether they make jewelry, artwork, baked goods, crafts, games, or have a unique business idea, we'd love to have them join us!

Hopkinton State Fair
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Hopkinton State Fair
392 Kearsarge Avenue
Contoocook, New Hampshire 03229
(603) 865-1698
info@hsfair.org
https://www.hsfair.org/

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