KIDS Corn Hole Workshop

Have your child join us to make your own one-of-a-kind Mini corn hole! Because you will have to make two board we are allowing TWO MAKERS for this event (suggested for younger children). That means you can bring a friend, sibling or parent to help stain and paint. Boards measure 20″ long x 12″ wide, for this event it includes 2 boards and options to add 4 bags

Things to know:

*We will start promptly at the time noted. Out of respect for other Makers and our staff please arrive on time!

*Photos shown are just examples, you will choose your own stain and paint colors in the studio on the day of your workshop.

*Only people signed up for the workshop are allowed in the studio during the workshop time.

Recommend age 7+