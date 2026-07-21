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KIDS Corn Hole Workshop

KIDS Corn Hole Workshop

Have your child join us to make your own one-of-a-kind Mini corn hole! Because you will have to make two board we are allowing TWO MAKERS for this event (suggested for younger children). That means you can bring a friend, sibling or parent to help stain and paint. Boards measure 20″ long x 12″ wide, for this event it includes 2 boards and options to add 4 bags

Things to know:

*We will start promptly at the time noted. Out of respect for other Makers and our staff please arrive on time!
*Photos shown are just examples, you will choose your own stain and paint colors in the studio on the day of your workshop.
*Only people signed up for the workshop are allowed in the studio during the workshop time.

Recommend age 7+

The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
Varies
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Canvas Roadshow
(603) 913-9217
https://thecanvasroadshow.com/
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
25 South River Road
Bedford, New Hampshire 03110
info@thecanvasroadshow.com
https://thecanvasroadshow.com/#_Classes

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