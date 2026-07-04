JOIN THE SOCIETY FOR THE PROTECTION OF NEW HAMPSHIRE FORESTS AND NH STATE PARKS FOR THE 20th ANNUAL MONADNOCK TRAILS WEEK, SEPTEMBER 10-14

Monadnock Trails Week is an annual collaboration between the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (Forest Society) and NH State Parks. Launched in 2006 to protect, improve, and promote the trails of the Monadnock Region, this vital event is still going strong today. This year’s 20th annual event carries extra significance as the Forest Society simultaneously celebrates 125 years of dedicated forest and land conservation across New Hampshire.

Volunteering for Monadnock Trails Week (MTW) is highly rewarding and requires no prior experience. Experienced crew leaders match volunteers to projects based on their background, hiking distance preferences, and desired intensity level. Professionals guide all new volunteers on how to use trail tools safely to complete their assigned projects. Participants learn valuable new skills and connect with a community of people who love hiking and practicing active stewardship in New England's forests.

“We could not keep Mt. Monadnock safe for hikers without the volunteers who give their time to maintain these trails every year,” states Jack Savage, president of the Forest Society. “As we celebrate our 125th anniversary as an organization, the 20th Annual Monadnock Trails Week stands as a perfect example of our enduring mission. It allows outdoor enthusiasts to give back to one of New Hampshire’s most beloved landscapes, Mt. Monadnock, and to share in camaraderie and community through hands-on stewardship.”

How to Volunteer

No trail work experience is necessary; conservation professionals will lead groups to complete different projects. Come ready to work and learn about tool safety and best practices for trail maintenance. Tools and safety gear provided.

People can participate for one or all days of the event; days run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up, visit https://www.forestsociety.org/mtw by Friday, August 21. Children 13-15 are welcome with an adult guardian/supervisor; 16–17-year-olds must get a signed parental permission form/waiver. Questions? Please contact Laurel Swope-Brush at lswopebrush@forestsociety.org.

ABOUT THE FOREST SOCIETY

The Forest Society is a private, non-profit land trust and forestry organization established in 1901. The Forest Society now owns 200 protected forests constituting more than 65,000 acres in 105 New Hampshire communities across the state. In addition, it currently holds nearly 800 conservation easements statewide permanently protecting an additional 131,000 acres of New Hampshire’s natural landscape.

ABOUT NH STATE PARKS

The Division of Parks and Recreation is one of five divisions of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. N.H. State Parks is comprised of the Bureau of Park Operations, the Bureau of Historic Sites, the Bureau of Trails, the Bureau of Community Recreation and Cannon Mountain Ski Area. The Division manages 94 properties, including state parks, beaches, campgrounds, historic sites, trails, waysides, and natural areas. To learn more, visit nhstateparks.org, follow N.H. State Parks on Facebook, Instagram and X, or call 603-271-3556.