Jake Hoot - The Voice Season 17 Winner

Jake Hoot is a storyteller with a six-string and a purpose. Best known as the Season 17 winner of NBC’s The Voice, Jake has graced iconic stages like the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium, captivating audiences with his rich, soulful voice and undeniable gift for storytelling.?

A devoted husband and proud girl dad to three beautiful daughters, Jake lives out the same love and values he shares through his music.

Born in Texas and raised between the Dominican Republic and Tennessee, his music embodies a life steeped in faith, family, and authenticity. Blending heartfelt lyrics with classic country roots, Jake brings songs to life - from tender ballads to powerful anthems - forging a genuine connection with listeners wherever he goes.