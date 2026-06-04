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Jake Hoot - The Voice Season 17 Winner

Jake Hoot - The Voice Season 17 Winner

Jake Hoot is a storyteller with a six-string and a purpose. Best known as the Season 17 winner of NBC’s The Voice, Jake has graced iconic stages like the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium, captivating audiences with his rich, soulful voice and undeniable gift for storytelling.?

A devoted husband and proud girl dad to three beautiful daughters, Jake lives out the same love and values he shares through his music.

Born in Texas and raised between the Dominican Republic and Tennessee, his music embodies a life steeped in faith, family, and authenticity. Blending heartfelt lyrics with classic country roots, Jake brings songs to life - from tender ballads to powerful anthems - forging a genuine connection with listeners wherever he goes.

The Park Theatre
$52/$62/$72
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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