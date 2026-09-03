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2026 State Primary Results

Irish Voices and Poe's The Raven

Irish Voices and Poe's The Raven

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to:
Irish voices with Stephen Collins and
Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven; with a guest appearance by Emily Dickinson with Jeffrey Zygmont

Irish voices
They call it The Norton Anthology of English Literature and yet many of the writers included were born in Ireland. The commonality, of course, is the English language but there are vast cultural differences which will be explored in this performance. Much Irish writing deals with the land, the past, the church, and the changing political landscape. Yeats, Joyce, Heaney, McCourt, and other prominent writers are represented in this dramatic offering.

Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven
Greet Halloween with Edgar Allan Poe.
Hear a dramatic recital of Edgar Allan Poe’s most famous poem, The Raven – the perfect work of American art to put us in a spooky mood. With props to enhance the suspenseful, supernatural tone of the poem, Jeffrey Zygmont delivers the recital with commentary and a summary of Poe’s life and significance. The program includes Poe’s poem “The Bells,” plus some poems by Emily Dickinson that enhance the chilling atmosphere.

Wednesday, October 21, 2026
7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)
Free
No tickets or reservations required
All ages welcome
Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street
For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org

Concord City Auditorium
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Walker Lecture Series
(603) 226-8872
jim@concordcctv.org
walkerlecture.org

Artist Group Info

jonmkelly@gmail.com
Concord City Auditorium
2 Prince St.
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
https://theaudi.org/

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