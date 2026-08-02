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Introduction to Textile Weaving

Introduction to Textile Weaving

Saturdays, January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2027
9 AM–4 PM
Explore the fundamentals of weaving during this four-week introductory workshop at Strawbery Banke. Participants will learn each step of preparing and dressing a four-shaft Harrisville floor loom before beginning to weave.
Experiment with colors and patterns while creating a two-yard cotton sampler that may be used for placemats, table runners, towels, pillows, or another project. Museum instructors will provide demonstrations and individual guidance throughout the workshop.
Workshop Details: Beginner level. Suitable for ages 18 and older. Participants must be able to kneel or squat and work with small threads. Limited to 6 participants.
Members $400; Nonmembers $450.

Strawbery Banke Museum
Members $400; Nonmembers $450.
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 Jan 2027
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Event Supported By

Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
StrawberyBanke.org

Artist Group Info

info@sbmuseum.org
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

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