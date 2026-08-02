Introduction to Textile Weaving

Saturdays, January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2027

9 AM–4 PM

Explore the fundamentals of weaving during this four-week introductory workshop at Strawbery Banke. Participants will learn each step of preparing and dressing a four-shaft Harrisville floor loom before beginning to weave.

Experiment with colors and patterns while creating a two-yard cotton sampler that may be used for placemats, table runners, towels, pillows, or another project. Museum instructors will provide demonstrations and individual guidance throughout the workshop.

Workshop Details: Beginner level. Suitable for ages 18 and older. Participants must be able to kneel or squat and work with small threads. Limited to 6 participants.

Members $400; Nonmembers $450.