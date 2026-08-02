Introduction to Drop Spinning

Discover how fiber becomes yarn in this introductory workshop at Strawbery Banke. Using a simple tool called a drop spindle, participants will learn the foundational techniques of hand spinning and explore how fibers twist together to form thread.

With guidance from a Museum instructor, practice drafting fiber and controlling the thickness and twist of your yarn. At the end of the workshop, take home your drop spindle and the yarn you have spun.

Workshop Details: Beginner level. Suitable for ages 16 and older. Limited to 8 participants. All materials are provided. Members $55; Nonmembers $65.

https://www.strawberybanke.org/traditional-craft-workshops