© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Introduction to Drop Spinning

Introduction to Drop Spinning

Discover how fiber becomes yarn in this introductory workshop at Strawbery Banke. Using a simple tool called a drop spindle, participants will learn the foundational techniques of hand spinning and explore how fibers twist together to form thread.

With guidance from a Museum instructor, practice drafting fiber and controlling the thickness and twist of your yarn. At the end of the workshop, take home your drop spindle and the yarn you have spun.

Workshop Details: Beginner level. Suitable for ages 16 and older. Limited to 8 participants. All materials are provided. Members $55; Nonmembers $65.

https://www.strawberybanke.org/traditional-craft-workshops

Strawbery Banke Museum
Members $55; Nonmembers $65.
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
StrawberyBanke.org

Artist Group Info

info@sbmuseum.org
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.