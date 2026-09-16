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Indigenous Peoples' Day

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Indigenous Peoples’ Day — Monday, October 12
Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum will host its Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration on Monday, October 12, from 10 AM–4 PM, 18 Highlawn Rd., Warner, NH.
At MKIM, it is always Indigenous Peoples’ Day!
MKIM will offer FREE ADMISSION for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a day to honor America’s first inhabitants and the Tribal Nations that continue to thrive today. Make sure you come tour the galleries, walk the new accessible trail in Medicine Woods, and participate in many hands-on, family-friendly activities suitable for all ages! We will also have a beautiful Abenaki basket display by Sherry and Bill Gould.
Free admission includes access to the museum, Medicine Woods, and Arboretum throughout the day during the museum hours of 10:00 am - 4:00 pm!
Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, 18 Highlawn Rd., Warner, NH 603-456-2600 indianmuseum.org

Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum
6034562600
deputydirector@indianmuseum.org
https://www.indianmuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

development@indianmuseum.org
Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum
18 Highlawn Road
Warner, New Hampshire 03278-0142
6034562600
development@indianmuseum.org
https://www.indianmuseum.org/calendar

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