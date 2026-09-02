Immunocompromised Friendly Fun Night
Immunocompromised Friendly Fun Night
We are inviting guests who have compromised immune systems and those who care for them to enjoy SEE in a special environment that meets their needs. Any family or group who can benefit from a limited capacity, mask mandatory environment is welcome.
Attendees will be able to enjoy all of SEE’s exhibits plus try make and take activities and participate in fun demonstrations. Visit the SEE website for a full list of the accommodations that will be in place during the event.
SEE Science Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
SEE Science Center
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org
Artist Group Info
adele@see-sciencecenter.org
SEE Science Center
200 Bedford St. Manchester, NH 03101Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
6036690400
adele@see-sciencecenter.org