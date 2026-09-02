© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2026 State Primary Results

Immunocompromised Friendly Fun Night

Immunocompromised Friendly Fun Night

We are inviting guests who have compromised immune systems and those who care for them to enjoy SEE in a special environment that meets their needs. Any family or group who can benefit from a limited capacity, mask mandatory environment is welcome.

Attendees will be able to enjoy all of SEE’s exhibits plus try make and take activities and participate in fun demonstrations. Visit the SEE website for a full list of the accommodations that will be in place during the event.

SEE Science Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SEE Science Center
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org
see-sciencecenter.org

Artist Group Info

adele@see-sciencecenter.org
SEE Science Center
200 Bedford St. Manchester, NH 03101
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
6036690400
adele@see-sciencecenter.org
https://see-sciencecenter.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.