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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

I Heart Biddeford 5k

I Heart Biddeford 5k

Hello! Come join Heart of Biddeford in our annual I Heart Biddeford 5k run, walk, creep and crawl event. There will be prizes across multiple categories including fastest team, fastest male/female by age group, best costumes (team, male/female etc). There's also a free Wild Things Spooky Sprint for the ghouls and goblins with many prizes! Bring the whole family and come scare up a good time!

Biddeford Primary School
$0-$25
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Heart of Biddeford
2072848520
director@heartofbiddeford.org
https://heartofbiddeford.org/
Biddeford Primary School
320 Hill Street
Biddeford, Maine 04005
2072848520
director@heartofbiddeford.org
https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Biddeford/ILoveBiddeford5K

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