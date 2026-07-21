Hello! Come join Heart of Biddeford in our annual I Heart Biddeford 5k run, walk, creep and crawl event. There will be prizes across multiple categories including fastest team, fastest male/female by age group, best costumes (team, male/female etc). There's also a free Wild Things Spooky Sprint for the ghouls and goblins with many prizes! Bring the whole family and come scare up a good time!