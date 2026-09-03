Celebrate Halloween with a wild twist at Howl-O-Ween!

Meet fascinating nocturnal animals during live presentations, explore hands-on crafts and activities, and stroll the live animal exhibit trail to see our resident animals enjoy pumpkin-themed enrichment.

Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and will receive a bag of Halloween treats to take home after their visit. It’s a fun-filled day of nature, wildlife, and Halloween magic for the whole family!

Generously sponsored by Service Credit Union.