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Howl-O-Ween

Howl-O-Ween

Celebrate Halloween with a wild twist at Howl-O-Ween!
Meet fascinating nocturnal animals during live presentations, explore hands-on crafts and activities, and stroll the live animal exhibit trail to see our resident animals enjoy pumpkin-themed enrichment.
Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and will receive a bag of Halloween treats to take home after their visit. It’s a fun-filled day of nature, wildlife, and Halloween magic for the whole family!
Generously sponsored by Service Credit Union.

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
Included in trail admission. Last entry at 3:30 pm.
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center Road
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
http://www.nhnature.org

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