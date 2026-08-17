Homemade School Lunches
Homemade School Lunches
School is back in session and we invite you to discover how simple, fun, and nourishing school lunches can be! Learn the art of scratch-cooked, packable meals. We’ll combine garden-fresh seasonal ingredients with practical cooking skills to create delicious lunches students will actually look forward to eating
Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.
Ages: Adults & Older Youth (12 & Up)
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
Cost: $15 for Members/$30 Non-Members
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks RoadLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org