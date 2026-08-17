Homemade School Lunches

School is back in session and we invite you to discover how simple, fun, and nourishing school lunches can be! Learn the art of scratch-cooked, packable meals. We’ll combine garden-fresh seasonal ingredients with practical cooking skills to create delicious lunches students will actually look forward to eating

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.

Ages: Adults & Older Youth (12 & Up)