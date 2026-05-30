Homemade Dairy and Non-Dairy Ice Cream

Ice cream in summer, what could be better? Come learn to make your own ice cream from scratch as we make two different ice creams–one with dairy and one non-dairy–utilizing fresh, local ingredients including Prescott Farm honey or maple syrup, and seasonal herbs or berries from the garden.

Ages: Adults (16+)

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.