Homemade Dairy and Non-Dairy Ice Cream
Homemade Dairy and Non-Dairy Ice Cream
Ice cream in summer, what could be better? Come learn to make your own ice cream from scratch as we make two different ice creams–one with dairy and one non-dairy–utilizing fresh, local ingredients including Prescott Farm honey or maple syrup, and seasonal herbs or berries from the garden.
Ages: Adults (16+)
Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
$20 members/$35 non-members
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks RoadLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org