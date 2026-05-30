HISTORY: The Enduring Legacy of Wentworth Cheswill at the Portsmouth Historical Society

John Herman offers a closer look at Wentworth Cheswill, a pioneering and often overlooked figure in early American history. An archaeologist, messenger rider, and the first person of African descent elected to public office in the United States, Cheswill’s life reflects a remarkable journey from enslavement to civic leadership. This talk highlights his lasting impact and the broader story of Black history in Revolutionary-era New England.

John Herman is an artist, educator, and performer whose work brings local history to life. His practice spans visual art and improvisational theatre, and he has been featured in NH PBS’s Granite State Challenge as part of its America250 programming. He is the author of Wentworth Cheswill’s Ride: Chasing a Would-Be American Folk Hero.

The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

