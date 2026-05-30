© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

HISTORY: The Enduring Legacy of Wentworth Cheswill at the Portsmouth Historical Society

HISTORY: The Enduring Legacy of Wentworth Cheswill at the Portsmouth Historical Society

John Herman offers a closer look at Wentworth Cheswill, a pioneering and often overlooked figure in early American history. An archaeologist, messenger rider, and the first person of African descent elected to public office in the United States, Cheswill’s life reflects a remarkable journey from enslavement to civic leadership. This talk highlights his lasting impact and the broader story of Black history in Revolutionary-era New England.

John Herman is an artist, educator, and performer whose work brings local history to life. His practice spans visual art and improvisational theatre, and he has been featured in NH PBS’s Granite State Challenge as part of its America250 programming. He is the author of Wentworth Cheswill’s Ride: Chasing a Would-Be American Folk Hero.

The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

Portsmouth Historical Society
$15 Member | $20 Non-Member
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/
Portsmouth Historical Society
10 Middle St
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603.436.8433
seacoastnhlgbthistory@gmail.com
https://portsmouthhistory.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.